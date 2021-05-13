Cadillac man pleads not guilty to shooting at deputies in Lake County

BALDWIN — A Cadillac man recently pleaded not guilty to shooting at deputies from a moving vehicle in Lake County, among other charges.
On May 5, 36-year-old Randy Lee Smith was arraigned in Lake County Circuit Court on two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of felon in possession of ammunition and one count of felony firearms.
Smith had previously been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the same incident but in March, he withdrew those pleas after the Michigan Court of Appeals found “there was no adequate factual basis for the guilty pleas."
After the pleas were withdrawn, the case essentially returned to square one.
In April, Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper brought the same charges against Smith as he did originally. The only original charge that wasn't bound over to circuit court was accessory after the fact.
Cooper said no plea bargain has yet been reached between Smith's attorney and the prosecutor's office but discussions will continue for the next couple of months. If no agreement can be reached, the case may go to trial.
Smith contends that he never shot at deputies and actually attempted multiple times to prevent his codefendant, Cody Haner, from doing so during an incident that occurred in 2019.
Cadillac News reported that on July 19 around 4:30 a.m., Lake County Deputy James Buscaino tried to conduct a traffic stop on a 2005 Buick Terraza minivan in the area of State Road and 64th Street in Chase Township for moving violations, deputies said. Inside the vehicle were Smith and Haner.
The vehicle did not pull over and fled at a high rate of speed. Buscaino, along with Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Timothy Keena, pursued the fleeing vehicle. During the pursuit, multiple gunshots were fired from the vehicle at these deputies, law enforcement said.
The deputies did not fire back at the vehicle and after several miles lost sight of it and the pursuit ended. The deputies were not injured during the pursuit.
After their eventual arrest, both Smith and Haner were arraigned in Lake County on seven charges including two counts of assault with intent to murder and one count each of accessory after the fact to a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, fleeing police and felony firearms.
Smith claimed he was pressured into accepting the guilty pleas by his former attorney and his mother. He also claimed that he was in fear for his life during the time of the chase, which is why he didn’t stop the vehicle.
Haner, 37, previously pleaded guilty to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and was sentenced to serve a minimum of nine years in prison.
Cooper estimated that if no plea bargain can be reached, a trial could be set sometime in late summer or early fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.