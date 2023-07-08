CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Cadillac man, currently housed in a Jackson prison for a different Wexford County conviction, accepted a plea in the same 28th Circuit Courtroom Friday for dumping the dead body of his girlfriend in the trash this past December.
Kyle Duane Dickinson appeared in front of Judge Jason Elmore via Zoom from prison and entered a guilty plea to a charge of concealing the death of an individual and a habitual offender third offense notice for his connection with an incident on Dec. 14 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a charge of tampering with evidence will be dismissed at sentencing.
Before accepting the plea, Elmore asked Dickinson what he did that made him guilty of the crime he was set to plead guilty to. The 30-year-old told Elmore that he had found his girlfriend Laken Marie Clark’s dead body after an apparent overdose. He proceeded to move the 26-year-old Missaukee County woman’s lifeless body, place it in a garbage can and put it out to be taken by a waste hauler.
He also admitted after Elmore asked that he failed to tell the police, a funeral home or call 911. He told Elmore that he was scared, under the influence of drugs and didn’t know what to do. He also admitted that his action was intended to hide the fact that Clark had died.
When he is sentenced, Dickinson faces up to 10 years in prison and/or fines as high as $10,000.
After the plea was accepted, Dickinson’s court-appointed attorney from the Wexford-Missaukee Public Defender’s Office Geoff Harrison said he was happy with the resolution of the case that was reached on Friday. He also called it an “appropriate” result.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said Clark’s death was tragic, as is any unexpected death. He also said Dickinson’s actions during that disturbing December week show a complete lack of respect for the sanctity of human life.
“His actions have robbed her family and her small children from being able to know what really happened to cause her death,” he said. “There are many theories, but nobody can say for certain due to how badly decomposed her remains were at the time the autopsy was performed.”
He also said the joint efforts of the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, the Wexford County Homicide Taskforce, Traverse Narcotics Team and the Michigan State Police Crime Lab helped bring Dickinson to justice.
During Dickinson’s March arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court, Wiggins said Clark’s body was discovered in the back of a garbage truck. Dickinson waived his circuit court arraignment regarding these charges and was bound over to that court in April.
After several weeks of waiting, the autopsy reports regarding Clark’s death were received by police in February. Those reports included the autopsy as well as toxicology reports. During the March district court arraignment, Wiggins said the medical examiner was unable to determine if the cause of death was due to an overdose or homicide.
Wiggins also stated in open court that Dickinson made admissions he found the body on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. It wasn’t until Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, that he brought Clark’s body up from the basement of his home in Haring Township and placed her body in a bin to haul to the curb for trash pick up.
At 11:32 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased female found by a waste disposal employee in Haring Township, according to police.
The sheriff’s office also released information that said the cause of death was unknown, pending the results of an autopsy. Police believed at the time Clark’s body was found that this was an isolated incident and there wasn’t concern regarding public safety.
After Clark’s body was found, police remained at the Haring Township residence throughout the night of Dec. 14, 2022, and into the morning of Dec. 15, 2022. Police said they were waiting for the autopsy to be completed in case they needed to go back inside the home.
Two people from the sheriff’s office went to the autopsy on Dec. 15, 2022, in Big Rapids.
During the district court arraignment, it also was stated that Dickinson had a charge of police officer assault, resist or obstruct pending in Missaukee County. He was found guilty of that charged and sentenced last month to 300 days in jail with 124 days credit.
During his district court arraignment this past spring it also was said he had a larceny-related offense pending in Wexford County. In April, he was sentenced to at least 13 months in prison and up to five years in prison with 150 days credit for a guilty plea to larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.
Dickinson also was found not guilty of a home invasion offense during a Wexford County jury trial the same week of his district court arraignment.
