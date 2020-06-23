Cadillac man receives delayed sentence in assault case

CADILLAC — A 23-year-old Cadillac man received a delayed sentence recently after he pleaded no contest to an assault charge in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court.
Nehemiah James-Marshal Alvarado was placed on a delay of sentence for one year after he pleaded no contest to one count of attempted assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for his connection with an incident on Jan. 5 in Cadillac. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
If Alvarado is compliant with the terms of the delay, Wexford County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Corey Wiggins said he will be allowed to withdraw his plea and enter a plea to a lesser offense and will be sentenced at that time.
When he was originally arraigned in 84th District Court his past winter, Alvarado was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence. If convicted of the assault charge, he faced up to 10 years in prison.
"Our office takes assault cases seriously, however, we also realize a felony criminal record is hinder some especially for young persons," Wiggins said. "When considering an agreement such as this, we look at the defendant's age and criminal record. In this case, we decided to take a gamble on Mr. Alvarado, and give him the chance to keep a felony conviction off his record."
Wiggins also said if Alvarado is successful with his delay of the sentence he will only have a misdemeanor on his record but if he is not successful he will have the felony conviction. With that in mind, Wiggins said it is up to Alvarado to demonstrate he is worthy of the lesser offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.