Cadillac man recovering after potentially life-saving liver transplant; still not out of woods

CADILLAC — Michelle Sackett will be the first to admit that this is by far the scariest time of her life.
“I’m a mess,‘ Sackett said. “But I’m still hopeful. God won’t let us down now. I really think everything happens for a reason ... one way or another, we’ll be taken care of.‘
On Monday, Michelle was at the University of Michigan Hospital with her husband, Paul, who weeks earlier underwent a series of procedures to replace his liver.
Paul has primary sclerosing cholangitis cirrhosis of the liver — a rare condition that prevents his bile ducts from working properly. Symptoms of the disease appeared in 2019 when he started to mysteriously lose weight, going from 215 to 165 pounds. Paul’s skin eventually turned a greenish-yellow.
Without a transplant, he might have had only a few years to live, or less, depending on the progress of the disease. Around the same time that Paul received his diagnosis, Michelle learned that she had multiple sclerosis.
On Jan. 28 at 4 a.m., Michelle received a call from the University of Michigan Hospital informing them that they had a liver that was a match for Paul. Michelle said this was their “Christmas miracle.‘
The couple was so excited that as they were leaving their Cadillac home to go to Ann Arbor they accidentally locked their keys in the house and had to call Michelle’s parents, who had a spare key, to let them back in.
“It’s still a shock,‘ Michelle said. “We were bewildered.‘
When they arrived, surgeons immediately prepared Paul to undergo the transplant. Michelle said the liver came from a cadaver and unless the donor’s family decides to contact them, they will never know who it came from.
During a normal transplant of this type, Michelle said the patient would be out of the hospital in a week to 10 days. During Paul’s procedure, however, some complications arose when surgeons noticed there was some extensive blood loss.
“They couldn’t get to a spot on the liver that was bleeding,‘ Michelle said. “It took three days for the liver to be installed. Paul’s body (and the liver itself) was in major shock.‘
Since that time, Paul has been on a ventilator and 24-hour dialysis. He also was placed in an induced coma for a time, which caused his muscles to deteriorate to the point where he can’t walk by myself or even press buttons on a phone; when Michelle wants to talk with him, she said the nurses would hold up his smartphone so they could communicate via video conference call.
“I didn’t just want to talk to him, I wanted to see him, too,‘ Michelle said. “The nurses have been great.‘
During the time that Paul has been recuperating, Michelle has been journaling his progress and sharing updates on social media. She said she’s been doing this not only to let people know how Paul’s doing, but also as a record of a time in his life he’s unlikely to remember.
As of Tuesday, Michelle’s public status update on her Facebook page had more than 700 comments of support from her friends and also strangers who’ve seen the post.
“I read all his FB wishes to him today,‘ Michelle wrote. “He said, ’Wow, tell them thank you.’ We also opened a bunch of cards today. It was a great exercise to keep him awake and focused.‘
While the transplanted liver is functioning beautifully, Michelle said it’s still uncertain how Paul’s kidneys will function in the long run. Unfortunately, Michelle said the longer someone has been on a ventilator, the harder it is for their kidneys to function on their own. Something of a silver lining to Paul’s situation is that while he’s been on the ventilator for quite a while, it’s not nearly as long as most intensive care patients who undergo this type of transplant.
“This is where we’re at in our journey,‘ Michelle said. “I’m trying to remain hopeful ... and we need our prayer warriors to remain hopeful.‘
On Monday, which was Paul’s 56th birthday, Michelle said he asked friends and well-wishers to consider donating blood rather than buying him a traditional gift. Paul has been the recipient of more than 100 units of blood since his transplant procedures began.
Michelle said Paul likely will remain at University of Michigan Hospital for at least another two weeks.
Right now, Michelle is on leave of absence from her job in order to focus on taking care of her husband, who’s been out of work since October.
To help the couple take care of bills, a GoFundMe page has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/f/paul-sacketts-liver-transplant-road-to-recovery to collect donations.
Michelle’s aunt, Goldie Beebe, also is in the process of organizing an online silent auction fundraiser to support them.
“I watched these kids for years work their butts off,‘ Beebe said. “Michelle has always been a penny pincher ... and thank God she was, but this has been really hard to watch.‘
As of press time, Beebe said she was still setting up the website. She hoped to be live by around the second week of March.
