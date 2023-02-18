CADILLAC — Scott Buckmaster has been making art his whole life, but it wasn’t until relatively recently that he believed he had the chops to make a real name for himself in the industry.
“You see people going out and buying lottery tickets,” Buckmaster said. “I hope maybe I can print my own.”
Buckmaster already has achieved some regional notoriety, with one of his ArtPrize entries being purchased by Ripley’s Believe it Or Not.
The entry, entitled “Jokers,” features three mosaic portraits that were meticulously created with playing cards. But like magic, when you take a flash picture of them, the patterns transforms, revealing the faces of Buckmaster and two friends.
ArtPrize visitors lined up at The B.O.B. in Grand Rapids to view it in 2012. And when the contest was over, it was purchased by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not for one of their museums.
While the success of “Jokers” invigorated Buckmaster’s passion for artistic expression, for much of his adult life he was restricted in what he could explore creatively.
For 20 years, Buckmaster was an art teacher at Pine River Area Schools. Given his position, Buckmaster said he worried that some of the potentially provocative themes he wished to explore in his art might be construed as unbecoming for a school teacher.
Now that Buckmaster is retired, however, he has been drawing inspiration from some of his deepest, darkest childhood memories for his latest surrealist work, titled the “Psychosis Series.”
Several pieces from the Psychosis Series are hanging on the walls of Roasted Cafe at 115 N. Mitchell St. in Cadillac, where they will be on display through March. Roasted Cafe has been featuring area artists for the last several months.
“I think it’s a really nice thing they’re doing for the community,” Buckmaster said.
At 51 years old, Buckmaster believes he is ready to take his art career to the next level and become a recognizable name in the industry.
“I want to make my name in the art world,” Buckmaster said. “I’m chasing that ... I feel like completely un-tethered now. It’s been a nice little moment.”
For his latest pieces, Buckmaster has been asking for monetary sums that many people in Northern Michigan might balk at; an art collector at a gallery in New York City, on the other hand, might see Buckmaster’s prices as quite reasonable.
Buckmaster said he likes to think about what it would mean for Northern Michigan to have one of its own make it big in the art world.
“That would be really cool for the community,” Buckmaster said. “And for students, who could say, ‘I remember him, he was my teacher.’”
Buckmaster currently is looking for gallery representation to help sell some of his vast catalog of artwork.
“I’ve made a lot of art in my life,” Buckmaster said. “If someone wants to buy some, that’s great. If they don’t, that’s fine, too.”
