CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Cadillac man recently was sentenced after he was found guilty of three offenses during his jury trial in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Malachi Alonzo Dershem was sentenced to 365 days in jail with two days credit after he was found guilty by a jury of his peers on two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one count of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied, second or subsequent offense. The second or subsequent offense notice on the license-related offense was not deliberated by the jury.
Dershem also was sentenced as a fourth offense habitual offender. The charges Dershem faced were for his connection with an incident on Dec. 30 in Haring Township.
In addition to his jail time, Dershem was ordered to pay $1,216 in fines and fees.
