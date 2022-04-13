CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Cadillac man, already serving a prison sentence, was recently sentenced to prison after a jury of his peers convicted him of a felony count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct.
Jonathan David Cook was sentenced to three years to 15 years in prison with 239 days credit after he was convicted by the jury. He also was sentenced as a fourth offense habitual offender. Cook was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and his sentence is to run concurrently with the current prison sentence he is serving.
A jury found Cook guilty of the charge after less than 20 minutes of deliberation, according to Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins. The one-day trial had Cook convicted by a jury after the jurors heard testimony from the sole witness and after watching a portion of the trooper’s dashcam.
Wiggins said the evidence demonstrated that after being placed in handcuffs, Cook ran for approximately 200 yards before being tackled by the only trooper on the scene. During the altercation between Cook and the trooper, Wiggins said the trooper was kicked in the face and the Cadillac man continued to resist the trooper for roughly 15 minutes.
Eventually, Wiggins said the trooper deployed his Taser to subdue Cook.
Cook was scheduled to stand trial in February on the single felony but had it delayed after the Wexford County Courthouse closed due to inclement weather and icy conditions.
In October, Cook was sentenced to 17 months to 20 years in prison with 294 days credit after he pleaded no contest to violating his probation because he was charged with police officer assault, resist or obstruct. His probation was connected to Cook’s previous conviction for possession of methamphetamine.
