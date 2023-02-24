CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Cadillac man, recently found guilty by a jury in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court, was sentenced for his two felony convictions stemming from an incident late last summer.
Justin Marshall Mongar was sentenced to at least three years in prison and up to 15 years with 105 days credit after he was found guilty by the jury of two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Sept. 6 in Cadillac. At sentencing, the court decided to sentence him as a fourth-offense habitual offender, which enhanced the potential penalty to up to 15 years in prison.
In addition to incarceration, Mongar was ordered to pay $1,366 in fines which are to be paid as a condition of his parole. Collection of those fines may begin while he is incarcerated. This sentence is to run concurrently with a sentence he is already servicing at the Oaks Correctional Facility in Manistee.
The jury deliberated for 35 minutes before coming back with its verdict during the one-day trial, according to Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman.
Mongar was charged in September with the two felonies in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
