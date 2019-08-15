Cadillac man sentenced for assault, meth-related convictions

CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Cadillac man was sentenced to prison recently after he took a plea last month in two separate cases in 28th Circuit Court involving an assault and methamphetamine.
Jesse Lee Grose was sentenced to between 19 months-10 years in prison with 138 days credited after he pleaded no contest to one count of assault to do commit sexual penetration for his connection with an incident on March 27 in Cadillac. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and a habitual offender second offense were dismissed at sentencing.
He also was sentenced to 330 days with 138 days credited after he also pleaded no contest to charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of suboxone for his connection with an incident on or about March 27 in Cadillac. He faced up to 10 years on the methamphetamine charge and two years for the suboxone-related charge.
As part of that plea, a habitual offender second offense notice was dismissed at sentencing.
"Drugs and other cases often go hand-in-hand. Both of these cases were quickly and thoroughly investigated by the (Cadillac City Police Department)," Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said.
When Grose took his plea last month, Elmore said at about 4:45 a.m. on March 27 Cadillac Police were dispatched to a residence on Cotey Street to investigate an alleged sexual assault. He also said at the time of Grose's plea the victim was taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital where a sexual assault kit was completed.
When officers were looking for the Grose a few hours later, he was found with the drugs after a search of his person was conducted.
Elmore said Suboxone is a prescription medication that is a combination of the opioid buprenorphine and naloxone use to treat opioid abuse in medication-assisted treatment programs. Elmore also said Grose did not have a prescription for Suboxone.
