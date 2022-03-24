CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Cadillac man recently was sentenced in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for his part in a sex-related crime last summer.
Andrew Nicholas-Scott Titus was sentenced to 147 days in jail with 147 days credit for a no contest plea to one count of gross indecency between a male and female, committing and/or procuring for his connection with an incident on June 5 in Cadillac. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given five years of probation.
As part of the plea, a sexually delinquent person notice was dismissed at his recent sentencing, which could have enhanced his maximum sentence to a possible life sentence. A habitual offender third offense notice also was dismissed when he is sentenced.
When Titus was originally charged in October, Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said the charge stemmed from an interaction Titus had with a woman using the trail system behind the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center. Wiggins said at the time, Titus asked the woman for assistance in doing a sexual act. Wiggins said the woman said no and then Titus proceeded to follow the woman as she returned to her vehicle.
