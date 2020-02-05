Cadillac man sentenced for part in attempted CSC case

CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Cadillac man was sentenced to jail recently in 28th Circuit Court after he accepted a plea late last year stemming from an accusation of criminal sexual conduct.
Brandon Thomas Boyett was sentenced to 270 days in jail with two days credited for a no contest plea to attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct, force or coercion for his connection with an incident on April 16 in Haring Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, the prosecutor’s office agreed to dismiss a charge of first-degree CSC, a person under 13 and defendant 17 years of age or older and a habitual offender second offense at sentencing.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said cases such as the one Boyett was involved with are challenging. In this case, Elmore said there should have been physical evidence because Munson Medical Center in Traverse City performed a sexual assault examination, however, the Wexford County detective investigating this case received an empty box.
When looking for a chance to talk with the nurse who performed the examination, Elmore said that access was blocked during trial preparation.
“As a result, we felt that we negotiated the best agreement we could,‘ he said.
