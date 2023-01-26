CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Cadillac man was sentenced to jail in Wexford County recently for his connection with a May police chase.
Daniel Bradley Lindell was sentenced in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court to 297 days in jails with 283 days credit for a guilty plea to fourth-degree fleeing and eluding police and police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered by the court to pay $1,166 in fines.
Wexford County Central Dispatch received a call around 7:48 p.m. from Lake County Central Dispatch on May 23 advising that two Lake County deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit, according to a release from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office. The Lake County deputies also were requesting assistance, police said.
The pursuit took police into Osceola County and then north on Mackinaw Trail approaching Wexford County. Police said the pursuit went into Wexford County for a brief period before leaving the county and entering Missaukee County. It was at that point the pursuit was ended by police, according to the release.
A short time later, police said a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post spotted Lindell’s vehicle traveling westbound on Stoney Corners Road and appeared to be headed back into Wexford County.
At that time, deputies from both Lake and Wexford counties were at the Wexford/Missaukee county line at the intersection of Stoney Corners Road and East 48 Road.
Police said spike strips were deployed as Lindell drove by their location and deputies from both agencies reinitiated the pursuit. At this point, Missaukee County deputies also joined the pursuit and police said it continued west on East 48 Road.
Police said one of the tires on Lindell’s vehicle was flat and eventually came off the rim and the suspect turned north on South 41 Road. Lindell eventually came to stop at a dead end.
The 34-year-old Cadillac man fled the vehicle on foot and deputies were able to chase him and arrest him in the median of southbound U.S. 131.
Although Lindell was turned over to Lake County deputies after the May 23 pursuit, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office also was drafting a report, which was sent to and reviewed by the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office. The prosecutor’s office eventually authorized the issuance of charges in Wexford County.
