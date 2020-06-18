CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Cadillac man was sentenced recently in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court on a retail fraud-related conviction.
John Michael King was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to attempted retail fraud on April 24. The charge stemmed from his connection with an incident on Sept. 14 in Haring Township.
King originally was charged with one count of first-degree retail fraud for his connection with the September incident at the Walmart in Haring Township. A habitual offender second offense notice also was originally added to the charge.
In addition to his jail time, King also was given 24 months probation.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said on Sept. 14 Wexford County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call to the Meijer parking lot for a dispute. Once on the scene, deputies discovered $1,667 worth of items stolen from Walmart. The Cadillac Police Department also assisted deputies, Elmore said.
The investigation showed King loaded up a shopping cart with items and walked out the door of Walmart, according to Elmore. The case was resolved while the Stay at Home order was in place and while the maximum sentence decreased the guidelines sill suggested jail time as did the agreement between both sides, Elmore said.
He also said all the times were returned to the retailer, but stores need to step up their security and learn from cases like these.
"We resolved this case in order to be ready for trials on sex, drug, and violent crimes once trials are permitted," he said.
