CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Cadillac man was sentenced to prison recently after he took a plea last month in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for his part in criminal sexual conduct and child abuse offenses.
James Ratcliffe III was sentenced to 10-15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree CSC, second-degree CSC and third-degree child abuse for his connection with an incident occurring on or between the dates of Feb. 19, 2012-Feb. 19, 2018 in Cadillac.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said the victim lived in the home and the abuse spanned several years. He commended the victim for coming forward and said it took great strength for them to come forward.
"The victim, in this case, was a child, who is bravely moving on with her life. Mr. Ratcliffe was himself abused as a child. Child sexual abuse can be cyclical," Elmore said. "That prior abuse may be a source of empathy; however, it also means that person knows well the impact his criminal conduct has on another life."
Elmore said cases like this one can be difficult for many reasons. The victims often struggle with coming forward or could have mixed feelings toward the offender because they may like or even love them because they are good to them most of the time, Elmore said.
The victim also could be too young when the abuse occurs with no means of reporting or they might struggle to comprehend what is happening, he said.
