Cadillac man sentenced on weapons charge in Wexford Co.

CADILLAC — The 35-year-old Cadillac man local police were looking for in July was sentenced recently in 28th Circuit Court.
Randy Lee Smith was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 152 days credited after he pleaded guilty to possession of a loaded firearm, a Hi-Point CF 380 pistol, in or upon a vehicle, a 1996 Ford F-250. The charge stemmed from his connection with an incident on July 19 in Cadillac.
As part of the plea, charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, altering identification marks on a firearm, failure to report a crash, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while his license was suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and a habitual offender fourth offense notice were dismissed. Smith originally faced up to life in prison due to the habitual offender enhancement.
The search for Smith started after troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were sent to a crash on Paluster Street near Whaley Street in Cadillac at about 10:05 p.m. on July 19. Upon arriving, they found a crashed pickup truck, according to a press release.
Police said there were no occupants in the truck, but while searching the vehicle they found a loaded pistol concealed inside.
The truck was towed from the scene and was further processed at the MSP post. An investigation into the incident continued through the weekend and revealed evidence that Smith had been the driver of the vehicle and had the pistol, police said.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said previously the allegations against Smith from July started in Lake County, then Missaukee County and finally Wexford County after police linked the truck to Smith. Elmore said Smith had been seen in Wexford County with his co-defendant Cody Haner of White Cloud, who was found in Wexford County on July 20.
The investigation in Wexford County allowed for Elmore's office to be the first to issue a felony complaint against Smith and obtain a warrant for his arrest. Smith was arrested on July 24 by troopers and detectives from the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team in Grand Rapids at a pool hall.
Both Smith and Haner were arraigned in Lake County last summer on seven charges including two counts of assault with intent to murder and one count each of accessory after the fact to a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, fourth-degree fleeing police and felony firearms. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the charges against both Smith and Haner.
If convicted, Smith and Haner both face up to life in prison.
The charges in Lake County are only accusations. Both Smith and Haner are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Both Smith and Haner are scheduled to be back in 79th District Court on Jan. 9.
