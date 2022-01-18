Cadillac man sentenced to at least 25 years in prison after CSC conviction

CADILLAC — A 41-year-old Cadillac man was sentenced Friday and is headed to prison after a jury found him guilty in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court of multiple criminal sexual conduct offenses.
Kyle Lee Nyberg was sentenced to between 25 and 35 years in prison with 230 days credit after a jury found him guilty of first-degree CSC, a person under 13, defendant 17 or older, for his connection with incidents occurring in 2012 until the beginning of 2018 in Manton. He also was sentenced to between two and 15 years in prison with 230 days credit after a jury found him guilty of fourth-degree CSC for his connection with incidents occurring in 2012 until December 2018 in Manton. He also was sentenced as a habitual offender by the court on the fourth-degree CSC offense.
He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines for each conviction and he is subject to lifetime monitoring via the sex offender’s registry stemming from his first-degree CSC conviction.
Before he was sentenced, the victim’s mother provided an impact statement to retired and former 28th Circuit Court Judge William Fagerman who was assigned to the case by the State Court Administrative Office.
Nyberg’s December trial was a long time coming as he was previously scheduled three times to stand trial but had those trials adjourned.
In October 2020, the trial was adjourned due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Nyberg also was scheduled to have his trial start with the seating of a jury in late July, but that never happened because it was adjourned the day before due to a family emergency in the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office.
Finally, the trial was again supposed to happen in September but complications with COVID-19 caused it to be delayed a third time.
Nyberg originally entered a plea of not guilty in February 2020 to a charge of first-degree CSC, a person under 13, defendant 17 or older for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Jan. 1, 2015-Dec. 31, 2015 in Manton. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge.
He also entered a not guilty plea in February 2020 to a second count of first-degree CSC, a person under 13, defendant 17 or older for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Jan. 1, 2017-Dec. 31, 2017 in Manton. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to that charge.
The dates of the incidents were amended during the trial.
The habitual offender enhancement was due to previous convictions of police officer assault, resist or obstruct in January 2006, attempted first-degree child abuse and failure to comply with the sex offenders registry both from February 2000.
Nyberg is facing similar charges in Grand Traverse County involving the same victims when he lived there.
