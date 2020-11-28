CADILLAC — A 62-year-old Cadillac man was sentenced recently in 28th Circuit Court for his part in a criminal sexual conduct case that spanned seven years.
James Henderson Ratcliffe Jr. was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 277 days credited for a no contest in October to one count of fourth-degree CSC. The charge stemmed from his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Nov. 6, 2012-Nov. 6, 2019, in Cadillac. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, a charge of second-degree CSC and a habitual offender fourth offense notice both were dismissed at sentencing. Both sides also agreed to a sentencing cap of one year in jail during the October plea.
Although this case spread out over several years, Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said it is not an uncommon occurrence for these types of cases. He said when children are involved it can be hard to pinpoint dates so, that is why there is a timeframe used.
While that is true, it is not the only reason, according to Wiggins.
"It is not uncommon when we have people who are around the family quite a bit," he said.
In addition to jail time, Ratcliffe Jr. was ordered to pay $1,188 in fines and fees and was given 60 months probation.
