CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Cadillac man recently was sentenced in 28th Circuit Court for his connection with a December 2019 assault/criminal sexual conduct offense.
Timothy Scott Davis was sentenced to serve 270 days in jail with one day credit for a no contest plea to assault with intent to commit second-degree CSC for his connection with an incident on Dec. 21 in Haring Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
He also was ordered to pay $798 in fines and fees and given five years of probation.
The original charge Davis faced was one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 with defendant 17 or older for his connection with the December 2019 incident, which was dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement by both sides to have a year jail cap for sentencing.
He first charged in 84th District Court on Feb. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.