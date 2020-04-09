Cadillac man sentenced to jail on driving, weapons offenses after trial

CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Cadillac man was sentenced to jail after he was found guilty in February of weapons and multiple driving offenses by a jury of his peers in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said Morgan Clark was sentenced to 270 days in jail after a jury found him guilty of carrying a concealed weapon, a .357 Ruger handgun, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle without security, operating an unregistered vehicle and unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title. It only took the jury roughly 30 minutes to return with a guilty verdict on all five counts. He also was sentenced as a repeat offender.
The charges stemmed from Clark’s connection with an incident on Nov. 2 in Haring Township. Elmore said the incident in question occurred during the early morning hours when troopers from the Michigan State Police conducted a traffic stop on Boon Road. While stopping the vehicle, Elmore said troopers saw “furtive gestures and swerving.‘
Upon stopping the vehicle driven and owned by Clark, Elmore said the troopers discovered the license plate he had on his Honda Civic belonged to a Toyota Corolla owned by someone else. They also observed a revolver partially hidden under a front seat and after searching the vehicle troopers discovered a loaded and unregistered .357 revolver, according to Elmore. At that point, Elmore said Clark admitted it was his and that he did not have a concealed pistol license.
While on bond and pending his sentencing, Elmore said Clark was arrested for driving and methamphetamine-related offenses. Clark was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on March 1 in Cadillac
As a result of that case, Elmore said Clark was sentenced to 300 days in jail.
