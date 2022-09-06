CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Cadillac man was sentenced to jail in 28th Circuit Court related to his conviction for a criminal sexual conduct offense.
Jason William Witt was sentenced to 300 days in jail with nine days credit for a no contest plea to fourth-degree CSC, victim 13 to 16, for his connection with an incident occurring on or between the dates of March 12, 2020, and Oct. 18, 2021, in Cadillac. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of his July plea, Witt had a charge of first-degree CSC, relationship, dismissed at his recent sentencing.
In addition to his jail time, Witt was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and was given five years of probation.
