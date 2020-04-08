Cadillac man sentenced to prison after 2 convictions

CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Cadillac man was sentenced to prison recently after he pleaded guilty to charges in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court stemming from two separate cases.
Matthew Anthony Ranes was sentenced to between 16 months-10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house or vehicle. The charges stemmed from his connection with an incident on Jan. 5 in Cherry Grove Township.
Ranes also was sentenced to between 16 months-4 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of harboring felons for his connection with an incident on Jan. 5 in Cherry Grove Township.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said Ranes’ co-defendant, Jennifer Sanborn, was already convicted and sentenced to prison for her part in the Jan. 5 incident. On that day, Elmore said troopers from the Michigan State Police were attempting to arrest Sanborn on warrants at Ranes’ home in Cherry Grove Township. Troopers were assisted by detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team.
Elmore said it took several hours before Sanborn started to give herself up. Troopers entered the home, however, when Sanborn attempted to tamper with evidence. Ranes was found hiding inside in a closet under a staircase, according to Elmore.
"Mr. Ranes' criminal history is a long one with 23 cases, several probation violations, attempts and stints in jail, " he said. "Drug addiction is a significant health and public safety issue. We must stay on top of it."
