CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Cadillac man was sentenced to prison after a jury conviction in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court on various motor vehicle-related offenses.
Andrew Scott Sluiter was sentenced to at least 2.5 years in prison and up to 10 years in prison with 158 days credit and 93 days with 158 days credit after he was found guilty by a jury for charges of third-degree fleeing and eluding and reckless driving, respectively. The court also sentenced Sluiter as a third-offense habitual offender.
The charges Sluiter was found guilty of stemmed from his connection with an incident on Jan. 5 in Haring Township and Cedar Creek. In addition to the prison sentence, Sluiter was ordered to pay $848 in fines and $8,269.26 in restitution. Those assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while he is incarcerated.
In a January release by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, it stated troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Sluiter because he had a known felony warrant. The vehicle stop occurred around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County. Police said the 29-year-old failed to stop for the troopers and led them on an approximately 18-minute vehicle pursuit.
As the pursuit entered Missaukee County, police said Sluiter attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by an MSP K9 unit. Police said Sluiter was taken into custody for his felony warrant and the charges stemming from the pursuit. The warrant police tried to stop Sluiter for was related to a Jan. 2 criminal sexual conduct-related incident.
