CADILLAC — A 50-year-old Cadillac man recently was sentenced in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court after he was convicted last month by a jury of his peers.
On July 1, a Wexford County jury convicted Gordon Doyle Diehl, 50, of Cadillac unlawful imprisonment, second-degree home invasion, weapons — using a self-defense spray device and assault or assault and battery for his connection with an incident on Jan. 23 in Cadillac. The jury, however, found Diehl not guilty of charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, a pistol, and felony firearms.
Diehl was sentenced to at least five years and a maximum of 15 years in prison for unlawful imprisonment and second-degree home invasion convictions. He also was sentenced to 330 days in jail with 198 days credit on the weapons/self-defense spray conviction and 93 days in jail with 198 days credit on the assault and battery conviction.
Diehl also was ordered to pay $384 in fines and fees and $2,071.96 in restitution.
Last month, Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins finished his closing statements around 4:30 p.m. on June 30 before the jury deliberated for about an hour. The jury returned the morning on July 1 and deliberated for about 2.5 hours before reaching their verdict, according to Nyman.
According to a press release issued by the Cadillac Police Department earlier this year, officers were dispatched at around 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 23 to West Bremer Street.
The caller was a 44-year-old Cadillac man who reported he had been attacked by a neighbor with weapons and restrained in his home. The victim managed to call the police on his cell phone and once police responded, he identified his attacker as Diehl.
Cadillac Police and Wexford County sheriff’s deputies went to a nearby home and made contact with Diehl. He was taken into custody and lodged at the Wexford County Jail until his January arraignment.
The victim was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital emergency room for injuries related to this attack. The victim sustained bumps and bruises and a broken ankle. The two neighbors had “differences” in the past, but before the Jan. 23 incident, no complaint was filed by either party.
