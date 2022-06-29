Cadillac man sentenced to prison, confronted by those he injured in drunken driving crash

CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Cadillac man was sentenced to prison recently and a father and son injured in the drunken driving crash he caused had their chance to address him directly with their victim impact statements.
When David Norton started to talk, the father told Matthew Robert Peer that he was the guy he hit on the afternoon of Dec. 7. Norton told Peer he and his three sons were on their way home with a load of wood when the crash happened.
Norton, however, was blunter with his wording.
He told Peer they were on their way home when the 34-year-old blacked out drunk and hit Norton and his sons head-on. When a good Samaritan approached his vehicle to check on him, Norton said his biggest concern was trying to hide the alcohol rather than asking if the people in the other vehicle he just hit were OK.
While Peer was trying to hide his alcohol, Norton said his son Virgil lay in the passenger seat with blood coming out of both ears and his nose. His son Xavier’s face was battered and broken, while his third son Dorrien had a broken wrist and bruised lung.
Norton also was severely injured. He couldn’t get out of the car without the use of the Jaws of Life. He also said he had a shattered leg and his back and jaw were broken.
Not only were he and his sons injured in the crash but after years of building up his small business, it was injured as well. Norton also said he looked into Peer and found he also was a father of two children, who he felt sorry for.
When Norton’s son Virgil read his prepared statement, he discussed how his life had changed.
“It’s a pleasure to stand in before the court. Six months ago, this would not have happened,” Virgil said. “I was in the accident as it mentioned, but I was not conscious for it. I have no recollection of what happened. But I remember waking up in the hospital.”
Virgil also said he spent the next few months in bed, could barely talk past a whisper, he had to learn to walk again and his life was completely changed. He also talked about how the crash has impacted his ability to do things such as math in his head. He also said he overthinks everything, is super shaky and drops everything he picks up.
Before his sentence, Peer also apologized to all involved.
After hearing those words and a brief discussion and denial of Peer attempting to withdraw his plea due to the claim that he had ineffective assistance of counsel from his attorney Sean Riddell, Peer was sentenced to prison. The claim of ineffective counsel came from Peer’s belief that Special Alternative Incarceration boot camp was going to be an option, which he was not eligible for.
Peer was sentenced to between three years and five years in prison with 82 days credit for no contest pleas to three counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury. All three sentences are to be served concurrently. In addition to incarceration, Peer also was ordered to pay $3,934 in fines and fees, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while Peer is in prison.
In May, Peer was arraigned in the 28th Circuit Court and accepted the no contest plea to the aforementioned charges. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea in May, a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated and a habitual offender fourth offense notice were agreed to be dismissed at his recent sentencing.
Around 2:53 p.m. on Dec. 7, David Norton and three of his teenage sons, Virgil, Xavier and Dorrien, were in a Toyota 4 Runner on South Mackinaw Trail near East 32 Road when a Honda Civic driven by Peer crossed the center line and struck their vehicle.
All five occupants from both vehicles were transported to area hospitals after sustaining serious injuries. The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office reported in December that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
In January, David Norton told the Cadillac News that Virgil, who was on life support for eight days following the incident, his two other sons and himself were all back home. He said his other two sons weren’t as seriously injured in the crash as Virgil.
Although Virgil had made great strides in his recovery, David Norton previously said due to the amount of damage done to his brain in the crash, “parts of him will never be the same.” He has a hard time focusing, gets overwhelmed around a lot of people and becomes frustrated doing things that used to be easy for him.
The December crash occurred about a mile north of the Mitchell Street and Boon Road intersection in Haring Township. Law enforcement, ambulances and fire trucks from several departments responded to the scene of the crash to provide aid to the Nortons and Peer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.