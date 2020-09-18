Cadillac man sentenced to prison for CSC conviction

CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Cadillac man already in prison was sentenced recently in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for his connection with a criminal sexual conduct incident involving a minor.
James Thomas Houghton was sentenced to between 8 years and three months-22.5 years in prison for two no contest pleas to third-degree CSC force or coercion for his connection with an incident on March 15 in Haring Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
He was originally charged with two counts of first-degree CSC, a person under 13 and defendant 17 or older, and was arraigned via teleconference earlier this year from Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center. He was returned to prison after he violated his parole. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was originally added to the charges, but it also was dismissed.
In addition to prison, Houghton was sentenced to pay $266 in fines and assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection also may begin while he is incarcerated.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said before the CSC offenses Houghton was most recently convicted of operating while intoxicated third offense on Oct. 26, 2018. He was sentenced in December 2018 to 16 months-5 years in prison with credit for time served. Houghton was paroled on Oct. 22, 2019, and was scheduled to be off of parole on April 22, 2021, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections Offender Tracking Information System.
