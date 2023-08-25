CADILLAC — A 23-year-old Cadillac man is headed to prison after he was sentenced to prison for a recent criminal sexual conduct conviction in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Austin Nathaniel John was sentenced to at least 2.5 years in prison and up to 15 years with 42 days credit for a no contest plea to third-degree criminal sexual conduct, force or coercion for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of May 1, 2022 and Sept. 23, 2022 in Buckley. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
Charges of possession of child sexually abusive material and first-degree CSC, relationship, were dismissed at sentencing.
He also was ordered to pay $798 in fines and assessments are to be collected as a condition of parole. John also is required to register on the sex offender registry as a Tier 3 offender.
