CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Cadillac man was recently sentenced to prison after he accepted pleas in May for two drug-related offenses in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court.
Joshua John Lepley was sentenced to between nine and 20 years in prison with 108 days credit for a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and 365 days in jail with 108 days credit for a guilty plea to attempted maintaining a drug house or vehicle. The charges stem from his connection with an incident on March 26 in Cherry Grove Township.
As part of the plea, charges of a prisoner in possession of contraband, lying to a peace officer and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine were dismissed at sentencing. Second or subsequent offense notices on the possession and conspiracy offenses and a habitual offender fourth offense notice also were dismissed at sentencing.
In addition to incarceration, Lepley was ordered to pay $248 in fines and those assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection also may begin while Lepley is incarcerated.
At 6:30 a.m. on March 26, troopers noticed a vehicle parked on the shoulder of M-55 near Taylor Lane in Cherry Grove Township with its lights off, according to a press release by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post. Police said a 29-year-old Cadillac woman was in the driver's seat, while a male passenger, later identified as Lepley, also was in the vehicle.
When troopers activated their emergency lights, police said Lepley ducked down in the passenger seat. When troopers spoke with him, police said he provided a fake name. The fake name had warrants for arrest and as a result, Lepley was placed under arrest, according to police. The Cadillac woman was not arrested.
During his arrest, Lepley was found to have roughly 27 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside his pant leg and police said they also found a scale, small baggies and cash on his person.
He was lodged in the Wexford County Jail and during processing, police said more methamphetamine was found on Lepley. After his fingerprinting, police also were able to get his true identity.
