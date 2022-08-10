LAKE CITY — A 24-year-old Cadillac man is headed to prison after a jury of his peers found him guilty of six criminal sexual conduct offenses during a June trial in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Austin Payne DeWitt was sentenced to at least 50 months and up to 15 years in prison with 71 days credit after a jury found him guilty of six counts of third-degree CSC, person 13 to 15, in June. He also was ordered to pay $688 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while incarcerated. DeWitt also has filed an appeal on this conviction.
Before the reading of the jury’s June verdict, the jury deliberated for an hour and 10 minutes to conclude the one-day trial. The charges stemmed from Dewitt’s connection with an incident occurring on or between April 1, 2021, and April 23, 2021.
Two additional counts of third-degree CSC, person 13 to 15, were dismissed during the trial after all the testimony was heard, and a motion of directed verdict was granted by the court.
A motion for a directed verdict is a motion asking the court to issue a directed verdict. This motion is made before a case is submitted to the jury and argues that no reasonable jury could find for the opposing party. Either the plaintiff or the defendant may make this motion.
In June, Missaukee County Prosecutor David Den Houten said the conviction showed his office takes these types of cases seriously. He also said assistant prosecutor Warren Wahl, with the assistance of law enforcement, obtained the six guilty jury convictions. He also said the victim and witnesses did a great job during a difficult trial process.
