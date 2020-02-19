Cadillac man sentenced to prison for selling, possessing meth

CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Cadillac man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple drug-related offenses last December in 28th Circuit Court.
Chantry Steven Linseman was sentenced to 51 months-20 years in prison with 119 days credited after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Oct. 14 in Cadillac. He faced up to 20 years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines and fees. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees.
On Oct. 14 Traverse Narcotics Team detectives received information about Linseman’s activities, according to a TNT press release. The investigation led detectives from TNT and Michigan State Police troopers to perform a traffic stop.
During the traffic stop, troopers confirmed Linseman had methamphetamine, suspected heroin, suspected LSD, and prescription medications in his possession and intended to deliver/sell the drugs.
Linseman also was sentenced to 23 months-10 years in prison with 117 days credited after he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Oct. 7 in Haring Township. He faced up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines and fees. He also was sentenced to pay $198 in fines and fees.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said on Oct. 7 TNT detectives and an undercover informant conducted a controlled buy of 3.9 grams of methamphetamine in the parking lot of business from Linseman. An arrest was made at the scene, Elmore said.
On Oct. 14, TNT observed Linseman’s vehicle at the Economy Inn and watched him leave the motel. With assistance from the Michigan State Police, Elmore said a traffic stop was conducted in downtown Cadillac.
Once pulled over, Linseman attempted to lie about his name. A search of the vehicle, however, produced nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine contained in several baggies, which was one of the largest busts in his three-year tenure as Wexford County prosecutor, Elmore said.
“A typical usable amount may be as little as a quarter of a gram. According to Linseman’s statement, he was doing this to supply his own habit and for income,‘ Elmore said. “Make no doubt Wexford County, methamphetamine is our No. 1 criminal issue. It accounts for more of our felonies than any other crime.‘
Both sentences are to be served concurrently, court records indicate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.