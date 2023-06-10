CADILLAC — Doctors at first believed that Michael Benefiel was unlikely to survive a house fire that put him in a coma and killed his dog, Whitney, in March.
Today, nearly 80 days after being hospitalized, Benefiel has proven that prognosis wrong, and continues to make an incredible recovery.
“He woke up 20 days ago,” said Benefiel’s uncle, Dennis Smith. “He is still in ICU. They did not think he’d survive off ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine but he surprised them all. He has teams of doctors working on him. Burns are healing really well.”
Prior to waking up, Benefiel had been in an induced coma since the day of the fire, which occurred at his Wright Street home on Saturday, March 25.
Smith said Benefiel’s liver seems to be coming back but his kidneys still aren’t functioning. His lungs are healing, although he still has a tracheostomy tube to help him breath. In recent days, doctors have been able to reduce the size of the tube and are working to eventually remove it entirely so he can eat real food again. Currently, Smith said Benefiel’s being tube fed through his stomach.
“Learning to breathe better on his own,” Smith said. “They would like him to go all day without it and only use at night. So far longest he’s been off vent is 11 hours! But that is great. Getting physical therapy to move his hands and fingers and arms. They had him sitting up the other day. He is a miracle. Really!”
Smith said Benefiel still isn’t able to talk but can communicate through a keyboard and is learning how to use a voice box that doctors attached to his trach. He said they also lip read what Benefiel is trying to say.
Doctors have said Benefiel will require at least a year of rehabilitation, in addition of physical and respiratory therapy.
“He’d love visitors,” Benefiel said, “and his work, FIAMM, has been very supportive.”
In a message relayed through Smith, Benefiel said the following:
“I want to thank everyone for the all the prayers and messages of support. Especially everyone that helped my dog Whitney. Want to thank everybody at FIAMM too for everything they have done to help me. I am so thankful and healing as quickly as possible. Thank you. Thank you!”
According to a press release issued by the Cadillac Fire Department, Benefiel was the only person in the home at the time of the fire. He was able to get out of the home before fire departments arrived on the scene around 6:30 a.m.
Firefighters saw smoke coming from the home and also found Benefiel outside of the home with burn injuries. He was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City by Mobile Medical Response.
At some point during the incident, Benefiel’s pudelpointer, Whitney, ran away from the home.
When Smith learned what happened, he posted a message on Facebook seeking the public’s help in finding Whitney. He also started looking around the neighborhood himself.
After six hours of searching, Smith spotted Whitney in the middle of Wright Street. He said the dog was injured and scared, and when he brought her into his car, she collapsed into the back seat in exhaustion.
Whitney passed away on March 31.
The Cadillac Fire Department has not yet issued any information on the potential cause of the fire, which remains under investigation. Smith said he’s been told that the cause is still undetermined at this time.
