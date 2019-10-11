Cadillac man takes plea for part in armed robbery, drug-related incident

CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Cadillac man took a plea Thursday in 28th Circuit Court for his part in a November armed robbery in Cadillac.
William Lewis Comstock III pleaded guilty to aid and abet third-degree home invasion and aid and abet larceny from a person for his connection with an incident on Nov. 8 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of aid and abet armed robbery, aid, and abet first-degree home invasion and conspiracy to commit armed robbery will be dismissed at sentencing. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also will be dismissed at sentencing, according to court documents.
Also as part of the agreement, both sides have agreed to seek a sentence on the lower half of the guidelines and Comstock III has agreed to provide truthful testimony against co-defendants Cecil Raymond-Jerry McKinney, Ronnie Buck and any other person unknown at this time, court records indicate.
In July, Comstock III was charged in 84th District Court with one count each of aid and abet armed robbery, aid and abet first-degree home invasion of a residence on East Nelson Street for his connection with an incident on Nov. 8 in Cadillac. If convicted, Comstock III faced up to life in prison.
McKinney is alleged to have committed an armed robbery and also is alleged to have conspired with Comstock III and Buck to commit the armed robbery.
Cadillac Police Officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of East Nelson Street around 3:11 p.m. on Nov. 8 to a complaint of a home invasion involving a firearm, according to a Cadillac Police Department press release in November. A woman told police she was home by herself when a man she didn’t know entered her home and brandished a gun, the release said.
It is alleged McKinney pointed the weapon at the woman and threatened her before leaving the home with some property, police said. He then fled from the home through a door on the north side of the house, according to police.
In addition to the plea for his part in the armed robbery, Comstock III also pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on March 7 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
In both cases, a $250,000 cash or surety bond was revoked and Comstock III is awaiting sentencing.
