CADILLAC — A 20-year-old Cadillac man agreed to a plea recently in 28th Circuit Court regarding a case involving criminal sexual conduct.
Joseph Ray McDaniel Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of June 3-June 17 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, three counts of third-degree CSC will be dismissed at sentencing and an agreement has been reached to allow for Michigan’s Holmes Youthful Trainee Act status at sentencing.
Michigan’s HYTA gives a youthful offender, ages 17-23, a chance to keep a criminal offense, including felonies, off of his or her record. A person who seeks HYTA is required to formally plea guilty to the offense or offenses which are being considered for HYTA status. However, once the court accepts someone on HYTA status, the court does not enter a judgment of conviction and Michigan State Police records become closed to the public view.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked by the court and McDaniel Jr. is awaiting sentencing, which should occur within the next month.
