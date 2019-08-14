Cadillac man takes plea for part in March crash causing injury

CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Cadillac man took a plea recently in 28th Circuit Court after he caused a crash in March resulting in a serious injury.
Christopher Paul Truax pleaded no contest to operating while license suspended, revoked or denied causing serious injury for his connection with an incident occurring on March 27 in Selma Township. A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea and sentencing agreement agreed to by both the prosecutor's office and Truax, there will be no additional jail. Before the agreement, he faced up to five years in prison.
The Michigan State Police were sent to investigate the March 27 crash which occurred at the intersection of M-115 and 32 Road in Selma Township. The investigation revealed that a Ford Ranger pickup was traveling east on 32 Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign at the M-115 intersection, according to police.
Another vehicle traveling northwest on M-115, driven by a 63-year-old Copemish woman, was hit by the pickup driven by Truax. The woman sustained serious injuries in the crash and was airlifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, according to police. No update was given by police regarding her condition when Truax was first arraigned in 84th District Court but she was expected to recover from her injuries.
Truax also sustained injuries but sought medical treatment on his own, police said. Further investigation by troopers determined Truax was responsible for the crash and that his license was previously suspended.
A personal recognizance bond was continued by the court and Truax is expected to be sentenced within the next month.
