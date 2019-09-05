Cadillac man takes plea in multiple drug-related cases

CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Cadillac man is awaiting sentencing in 28th Circuit Court after he recently pleaded guilty to two separate drug-related cases.
Corry Russell Sisson pleaded guilty to one count of possession of heroin for his connection with an incident on March 31 in Springville Township. As part of the plea, a charge of delivery of heroin less than 50 grams second or subsequent offense will be dismissed at sentencing.
Also as part of the agreement, Sisson is to provide truthful testimony against any co-defendants and there will not be any additional charges filed regarding possession of a firearm by a felon, any stolen firearms alleged or delivery of narcotic causing death.
Kelly Sue MacDonald was arraigned last month on a seven-count felony warrant, which included delivery of a controlled substance, a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl, causing death and conspiracy to deliver heroin less than 50 grams.
On March 31, Cadillac police along with Traverse Narcotics Team detectives were alerted of a possible overdose in a Cadillac motel, according to a TNT press release.
Detectives said when officers arrived, they found Adam Leyko, 30, unresponsive from a suspected drug overdose. He was pronounced dead by medical responders. An autopsy was requested and completed at the request of the medical examiner, which confirmed the victim died because of a drug overdose.
Police said during the investigation, they were able to determine the room where the victim was found also was occupied by MacDonald. Surveillance video and witness statements indicate MacDonald was on the scene just before officers arrived.
She was arrested later that day on a traffic stop for outstanding warrants and additional charges unrelated to the death of Leyko, according to TNT.
Several interviews were conducted by TNT and during the execution of a search warrant, evidence suggested Leyko had contacted MacDonald several times in the days leading up to his death to get heroin, according to the TNT press release.
Police said the evidence also suggested MacDonald was able to acquire heroin from Sisson. It is alleged MacDonald and Leyko rented a room at the Sun 'n Snow Motel on March 30 where the drugs were used.
The case was submitted to the Wexford County Prosecutors Office for review and warrants were authorized for MacDonald and Sisson. The charges against MacDonald are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. She is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sisson also pleaded guilty recently to one count of delivery of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house and possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on June 2 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, second or subsequent offense notices will be dismissed from each charge at sentencing.
Also as part of the agreement, Sisson again is to provide truthful testimony against any co-defendants and there will not be any additional charges filed regarding possession of a firearm by a felon, any stolen firearms alleged or delivery of narcotic causing death.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said Wexford County deputies found Sisson slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle at 1:30 a.m. on June 2 in the parking lot of a Haring Township business. He said they immediately requested the aid of the Traverse Narcotics Team and a search of the vehicle produced the controlled substances.
"Sisson believed that one of the substances was heroin. It was in fact fentanyl which is a different opiate narcotic," Elmore said. "Users are often being sold 'dirty heroin' which is either laced with the opioid fentanyl or actually is just fentanyl. This is extremely dangerous at it is much more potent."
He also said many of the overdoss in the area are due to users who unknowingly are using fentanyl believing it is only heroin. At this time, Elmore said it is inappropriate to discuss the facts of the other case due to its possible connection to another file.
