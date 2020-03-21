CADILLAC — A Cadillac man tested for COVID-19 is urging everyone to follow the recommendations of health officials.
Marty Williams was tested on March 14 and notified Friday that his results came back negative. He self-quarantined since he returned home from a business trip to Charlotte, North Carolina.
"I'm not worried about myself," he said from his home. "The mild symptoms I did have, have subsided. I'm worried about people, they just need to stay home and follow the direction of the CDC and president of the United States and listen to community leaders and follow the orders of health care providers."
Williams was staying in North Carolina with a relative while on a work trip. There was a COVID-19 positive test result from an employee who worked in the same building as Williams' relative.
"You have got to be kidding me," Williams said. "It is like the crap hit the fan last Wednesday, and all of sudden, I'm finding out there are two (positive) cases in North Carolina and one of them just happens to be in a building where my cousin works."
He said the chance of transmission of the virus was low, but a week ago many people were not showing symptoms of the virus.
Williams said he experienced mild symptoms and called his family doctor. Williams said he has isolated himself since March 12 when he returned home.
"I followed the instructions," Williams said. "I called my primary care doctor and they determined I should get a test. They put me in contact with Munson and (on Saturday) a nurse asked if I could come in within the next 20 to 30 minutes."
Williams said he could and the nurse gave him directions on where to park at the hospital. Once in the designated area, he called and said he was in the area.
"They came out within a few minutes, in full gown, face shield, and mask and took a nasal swab," Williams said of the process. "It took probably 5, 10 minutes — they take the swab, ask a few questions and asked me to go home and self-quarantine until I got the test results."
One other person was tested about 10 minutes before Williams, he said. He was told results could be back in one to six days. He received the results, which were negative, Friday afternoon.
Being isolated for the last several days has not been difficult and Williams said being able to work from home has kept him occupied. He also has been exercising at home, reading books and keeping up with the latest news.
"It's fine," he said. "My parents have, and others, have helped out, they get groceries and left them at my door.
"My concern is what is going on in larger cities. I saw someone posted that they are running out of N-95 masks," Williams said. "People need to understand, and those that bought extra need to look at who needs them right now — first responders, nurses, and doctors."
Williams said he hopes everyone will heed the directions of the CDC and public officials who are trying to prevent the spread of the virus.
"I think, thankfully, people in northern Michigan are more spread out, and a less dense population, and hopefully it will not affect our community as bad. And, if people have supplies, they should be sharing with other communities that need them."
