Cadillac man to launch U.S. branch of cyber security company founded by his brother in Scotland

CADILLAC — For Peter Lanc and his colleagues at a small cyber security startup based in Edinburgh, Scotland, data privacy is not a luxury in the 21st Century; it's a human right.
Lanc, a native of Scotland who now lives in Cadillac, is gearing up to launch the U.S. branch of Ionburst, which was founded in 2018 by his brother, David, with help from a $192,343 Innovate UK Smart Grant.
Lanc said the importance of having adequate cyber security has been put on full display in recent months, as millions of Americans have transitioned from working at the office to their homes.
This transition required many employees to change the way they access information and in some cases, the way they store information related to work — transitions that have revealed how precarious data storage is and how easily it can become compromised.
In 2019 alone, Lanc said 12.3 billion records were stolen by hackers worldwide, with the average cost to organizations experiencing this type of theft $4 million.
Examples of these types of information leaks have been the stuff of headlines in recent years, including a data breach at the U.S. financial services firm Equifax in 2017, which led to the theft of millions of Americans' personal data.
Lanc said Ionburst was formed as a solution to the problem of data theft, which he believes will only grow more common in the years ahead as hackers become more sophisticated and information is increasingly stored in online "Cloud" servers.
In the U.S., Lanc said there's very little in the way of data security standards on either federal or statewide levels.
He said many businesses, government agencies and individuals store their data on Cloud platforms but the responsibility of securing that data is left primarily to the entity that owns it, Lanc said.
The most common way that data is secured right now is through "blockchain" redundancy systems. In other words, entities store their data in multiple places.
While this may help owners of data retrieve information that is lost, Lanc said it does little to protect against hackers.
Particularly insidious and prevalent are ransomware scams, which involve the theft of sensitive files that are then sold — or ransomed — back to the original owner.
Ionburst is unique, Lanc said, in that the information is fragmented and stored in five or six Clouds. That means if a hacker somehow gains access to data in one Cloud, it's not the complete data and there's no way to attach a name to it or figure out where the rest of it is located, Lanc said.
"It's like hieroglyphics," Lanc said. "A single piece of the data would be useless because you can't even tell what it is. It's completely ransomware proof. There's nothing like this in the U.S. that I know of."
Another novel feature of Ionburst is that if one of the Cloud servers goes down, the software can generate the missing data using the items still accessible in the other Cloud servers.
Since the data can be accessed anytime and is 100% secure, Lanc said there's no need to back it up in multiple places, which means it is less costly and leaves a much smaller carbon footprint.
While Lanc said their ultimate goal is to provide data protection to government entities, hospitals and the military, their strategy is to start off in the U.S. with small business clients and move up from there.
Ionburst will be launching in the U.S. in August. For information, go to www.ionburst.io.
