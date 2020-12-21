Cadillac man to learn guitar as part of Believe wish

CADILLAC — Music has played an important role in Matthew Schictel’s life.
It speaks to his soul. It helps him be thankful. It helps him be kind.
Like many, Matthew hasn’t had time to focus on his wants and needs. He has been busy caring for others. Whether it is his five children or taking care of his older parents, Matthew has been focused on them.
It is for that reason, Matthew’s girlfriend Susan Giftos decided to get him a special birthday present last month — a guitar. Although Matthew was in the band during high school and played percussion, he hasn’t picked up any musical instrument since high school but has always wanted to learn how to play the six-string.
Susan has known Matthew since middle school and, until last year, they hadn’t seen each other since they graduated. They crossed paths at an Upbeat Cadillac concert in 2019 and after the initial connection started dating soon after that.
She said she has never known anyone as selfless as Matthew and for 23 years he has been devoted to his five children and a caretaker of his aging parents.
Susan also uses a wheelchair daily and she said Matthew is always there to help or lend support. His focus always has been providing for those around him before he would consider doing something just for himself, she said.
Music is what brought the couple together and before the pandemic, their lives revolved around seeing live music regularly. Playing guitar has always been an unfulfilled dream of Matthew’s but Susan took the first step with his birthday present.
To ensure he takes the time for himself and to decompress after a grueling work week, she wanted to bring him guitar lessons. She submitted the request to Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True and both Susan and Matthew recently found out the wish had been granted.
“Honestly, it couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. He is the kindest and most compassionate person I have ever met,‘ she said. “He always puts others before himself, but he is in a place in his life where he needs to branch out, explore and find new hobbies. I’m happy someone is willing to help him on that path.‘
That person is Dan Belleville.
Dan said he likes to help people when he can and was happy to help out Matthew. His musical pathway has taken him to the Berklee College of Music in Boston to study guitar and to the Detroit area, where he taught at Milford Music and The Detroit School of Rock and Pop Music.
Eventually, he returned to Northern Michigan and Tustin. Since returning, he has helped produce short films, compose music for a Netflix art series and teach guitar to students.
“I believe it is important to be creative,‘ Dan said.
Although the particulars are still being worked out, Matthew said he is excited to start learning. He knows it is going to be hard and will take time, but he already knows what he wants to do after he can play his first couple of songs on the guitar.
“To be able to play my first song to someone I care about like Susan or my father and bring some happiness is what I want to do,‘ he said.
