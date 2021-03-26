CADILLAC — Kim Gabara loves beer.
While many people might say that, Gabara's love probably exceeds that of many. Maybe love isn't the right word. Passion might be more appropriate. Regardless of whether it is his love, his passion or a combination of both, there is no doubt malted barley, hops, water and the other ingredients in beer hold a special place in his heart.
It also led to him starting a new business with his family.
Gabara said his four children, all grown and out of college, told him because of his love for beer and his traveling to various festivals, he should come up with something so he could get into the market. With the seed planted, Gabara said he had a logo in his mind for years. After more than a year of tinkering with its look, he got it the way he wanted.
From that logo, which depicts a hand pouring a beer into a mug that looks like the state of Michigan, Gabara said Michigan Beer Drinker was born. While this endeavor is a business, Gabara said there is not a brick-and-mortar store, nor is there a beer that was crafted by him or his family.
Instead, it is merchandise and a plan.
While the storefront currently is only a virtual one, Gabara said the plan is to have a physical location to sell Michigan Beer Drinker merchandise and serve as a brewpub. That, however, is a few years out. Like many businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on things.
It was roughly one year ago that Michigan Beer Drinker opened its online store. As everyone knows, the first cases of COVID-19 in Michigan recently hit the one-year milestone.
"We just started a little over a year ago and the pandemic put a damper on what we do. We thrive in the beer fests," he said. "We are just a virtual company and not a brick-and-mortar store. We depend on the festivals."
While the endgame is to have a brewpub and storefront, currently, Michigan Beer Drinker sells merchandise that utilizes the logo on t-shirts, hoodies, beanies, stickers and glassware. The pandemic ended any chance of the fledgling business getting the presence it wanted.
To help develop a name and rapport with Michigan beer fans and breweries throughout the state, Gabara said they decided to launch a contest — Michigan Beer Drinker Quarantine Madness bracket.
Ultimately, Cold Iron Brewing's Drift North IPA won the contest last year and recently the Michigan Beer Drinker Quarantine Madness 2.0 bracket went live. Last year, during the early stages of the pandemic, Gabara said the contest gave people something to do while they were stuck at home. It also exposed them to various breweries across the state, including the Upper Peninsula, the Northern Lower Peninsula, Southeastern Lower Peninsula and Southwestern Lower Peninsula.
This year's version consists of 64 Michigan craft beers from up to 64 Michigan-based breweries. All of the beers are placed into a bracket, split into four regions. People at home then fill out their bracket sheet and submit it to Michigan Beer Drinker to enter the game. The game is played as a single-elimination tournament lasting about five weeks.
The way beers win rounds and move through the tournament is through a popular vote on the Michigan Beer Drinkers Facebook page, which can be visited at facebook.com/mibeerdrinker. There will be Michigan Beer Drinker regional champions and the game will end with one brewery taking home the title of Michigan Beer Drinker Quarantine Madness 2.0 state champion.
Although last year was a bust in terms of getting out to the beer festivals across the state, Gabara said he is already set to attend his first one on May 1 in Jackson. He is hopeful that he will be able to attend that one and many throughout the year. He also said if scheduling allows he will be at the Cadillac Craft Beer Festival that typically is held every September.
For more information about Michigan Beer Drinker go to, mibeerdrinker.com.
