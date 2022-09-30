CADILLAC — A 50-year-old Cadillac man wanted for his part in a larceny case recently faced drug-related offenses in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Russell Lee Whaley was charged with possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Sept. 23 in Haring Township.
A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted, Whaley faces up to life in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Whaley is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 5:49 p.m. on Sept. 23, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police were investigating an alleged larceny complaint where Whaley was the suspect, according to a release by the post. The troopers saw Whaley riding his bike on Boon Road near Mitchell Street in Haring Township. Whaley had a larceny warrant for his arrest and during that arrest, police said the troopers located an orange pill container in his pocket.
The contents of the container were methamphetamine and Whaley was lodged in the Wexford County Jail, according to police.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 4.
