CADILLAC — A Cadillac man who had been hospitalized for months following a successful liver transplant is finally back home.
Paul Sackett, 56, was released from University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor on March 12 and was home for a few weeks until he had to return on March 25 due to a blood infection, according to his wife, Michelle.
As of Monday, Sackett was back home and "working on recovery."
"He's using a walker and requires physical therapy," Michelle told the Cadillac News. "Dialysis is done three times a week. We're still hopeful that the kidneys will wake up. The liver is doing amazing! He's made tremendous strides. This isn't a race to see who's fastest. It's more of a pace yourself for the distance."
At the end of January, Paul underwent a series of procedures to replace his liver. Paul has primary sclerosing cholangitis cirrhosis of the liver — a rare condition that prevents his bile ducts from working properly. Without a transplant, he might have had only a few years to live, or less, depending on the progress of the disease.
News of Paul’s operation spread throughout the Cadillac community and he’s received dozens of letters from people offering words of encouragement and support.
“We hear that ‘Sackett Strong’ has become a well know phrase in the community," Michelle said. “God Bless!‘
Right now, Michelle is on leave of absence from her job in order to focus on taking care of her husband, who’s been out of work since October.
"We've learned to adapt to whatever obstacles we've been faced with," Michelle said. "A friend set up a GoFundMe. My aunt organized an online auction. Our employer-sponsored a benefit. Another friend purchased bracelets to sell. The community, co-workers, friends and family have been very supportive financially, emotionally and spiritually. This has allowed me to be with Paul without the added stress of how to afford the bills, gas and hotel stays at U of M."
While the transplanted liver is functioning beautifully, Michelle said it’s still uncertain how Paul’s kidneys will function in the long run.
Michelle said dialysis, which is done on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for four hours each day beginning at 6 a.m., has taken a toll on Paul.
"He doesn't have much energy on those days," Michelle said. "He lost a lot of muscle mass. He had to learn to grip silverware, walk, get dressed ... everything was new to him."
Michelle said she thinks being home is definitely going to help with Paul's recovery; they were set up with a wheelchair and toilet from a local church and already had a shower chair due to her multiple sclerosis.
"We have exercise bands, weights and an exercise bike set up in the living room," Michelle said. "We still have a nurse coming weekly. I expect that to change soon since we check his temperature twice daily, blood pressure and heart rate three times a day, and weight once a day."
Since coming home, Michelle said they've had a few visitors but due to concerns about COVID, they have to be careful about this.
"He has enjoyed calling people and catching up," Michelle said.
