Cadillac man who was recent recipient of new liver doing 'amazing'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A lot can happen in a month.
At the end of January, 56-year-old Cadillac resident Paul Sackett underwent a series of procedures at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor to replace his liver.
Paul has primary sclerosing cholangitis cirrhosis of the liver — a rare condition that prevents his bile ducts from working properly. Without a transplant, he might have had only a few years to live, or less, depending on the progress of the disease.
On Jan. 28, the hospital called Paul to let him know they had a liver ready for transplant.
During the transplant operation, Paul’s wife, Michelle, said some complications arose when surgeons noticed some excessive blood loss.
They placed Paul in an induced coma for a time, in addition to hooking him up to a ventilator and 24-hour dialysis machine.
It was a hectic period.
“I’m a mess,‘ Michelle said at the time. “But I’m still hopeful. God won’t let us down now.‘
On Wednesday, Michelle sent an email to the Cadillac News providing an update on how Paul was doing, and the news was good.
“His liver is doing amazing,‘ Michelle said. “He is down to one tube ... feeding tube. As soon as a room becomes available, he will move to rehab floor here at U of M. Rehab can take a minimum of two to four weeks or as much as months. Every person is different. He is still on dialysis three times a week. We are still hopeful and optimistic that the kidneys will regain function.‘
News of Paul’s operation spread throughout the Cadillac community and he’s received dozens of letters from people offering their words of encouragement and support.
“We hear that ‘Sackett Strong’ has become a well know phrase in the community,‘ Michelle said. “God Bless!‘
Right now, Michelle is on leave of absence from her job in order to focus on taking care of her husband, who’s been out of work since October.
To help the couple take care of bills, a GoFundMe page has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/f/paul-sacketts-liver-transplant-road-to-recovery.
Michelle’s aunt, Goldie Beebe, also set up an online silent auction fundraiser to support them. The auction starts at midnight on March 7. Among the items up for grabs are a Traverse City hot air balloon tour, car washing kit, numerous tin signs, paintings and decorative items, a Cadillac Vikings neon clock, and more.
To see all the items and to bid on them once the auction goes live, go to https://www.32auctions.com/organizations/80630/auctions/98862?r=1&t=all.
