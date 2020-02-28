CADILLAC — A 55-year-old Cadillac man and a 35-year-old Cadillac woman are facing two drug-related offenses after they were both arraigned recently in Wexford County’s 84th Circuit Court.
Timothy Evan Shaner was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house or vehicle for his connection with an incident on Feb. 25 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges which carry a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum sentence.
Ashley Ann Peer was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house or vehicle for her connection with the same incident on Feb. 25 in Cadillac.
If convicted, Shaner faces up to 15 years in prison while Peer faces up to 10 years in prison.
The charges in question are only accusations. Shaner and Peer both are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued for both Shaner and Peer by the court and both also have probable cause conferences scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.