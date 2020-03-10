Cadillac manufacturers meeting to discuss threat of coronavirus

CADILLAC — Factories in Cadillac are getting a head start on addressing the potential threat posed by the coronavirus, COVID-19.
Today, members of the Cadillac Area Manufacturers Association will be meeting with members of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce and District Health Department No. 10 to learn more about the virus and the steps they can take to lessen the effect it might have on their operations.
“We know that local business leaders and managers may also be monitoring the reports for information on preparedness and mitigation steps to keep your workforce healthy, safe, productive, and to minimize any potential impacts to your business,‘ the chamber wrote in a Monday press release. “Some companies may also be reviewing their supply chain, production, and contingency plans.‘
Charlie Schwarz, interim president of the chamber, said they’ve received a couple of calls from businesses in Cadillac asking what they can do to take proactive steps against the virus’s spread: this is especially relevant information for companies that have international ties.
Schwarz said some foreign manufacturers in Cadillac see people coming and going from all parts of the globe, including China, where the virus is believed to have originated.
In addition, Schwarz said some manufacturers may also have questions about how to handle materials imported from countries at the virus’s epicenter.
Much of what they will be discussing on Tuesday relates to how employees should be handled if they show symptoms of sickness, Schwarz said. In the past, someone with a runny nose or cough might have still gone to work and just toughed it out; in the case of the current virus, that might not be such a good idea, he said.
“(Staying home for an extended period) might be hard for employees with no sick bank built up,‘ Schwarz said. “That might be part of some consideration (manufacturers make) down the line.‘
Ultimately, Schwarz said the goal of the discussion will be to develop strategies to keep as many people from getting infected as possible and to avoid factory shutdowns due to mass employee absence.
As a precaution, the chamber is implementing its own sanitation, hygiene and work schedule guidelines aimed at reducing the chances of spreading the virus.
Those steps include the following:
• Daily disinfection and cleaning of surfaces, doorknobs, phone receivers, etc.
• Posting of hand washing signs in restrooms, and frequently washing hands.
• Personally reducing touching of hands to eyes, nose, mouth, etc.
• Review and reiterative communication with staff on sick time policies and employee expectations, including when to stay home or work remotely.
• Conspicuous placement of hand sanitizer, and ensuring that sanitation supplies are stocked.
• Reducing handshaking — within reasonable Midwestern politeness — covering coughs and sneezes with elbows. Also trying to observe the six-foot rule.
For more information on getting a workplace ready for possible exposure to COVID-19, go to https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/getting-workplace-ready-for-covid-19.pdf?sfvrsn=359a81e7_6.
