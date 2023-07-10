CADILLAC — Two ward seats and the position of mayor will be up for grabs during this year’s general election.
The odd year city election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7. City Council positions on the ballot will be mayor (two-year term) and council members from the first and third wards (each four-year terms).
All candidates must be nominated by petition. Petition forms are available from the city clerk’s office. The following information is provided for citizens interested in running for one of the elected positions:
• Any person desiring to qualify as a candidate for mayor must be a registered voter of the city, reside in the city, and file with the city clerk a petition signed by not less than 33 and not more than 66 registered voters of the city. The petition must be submitted to the city clerk no later than 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25.
• Any person desiring to qualify as a candidate for the first or third ward council member seats must be a registered voter of the city, reside in the ward they wish to represent, and file with the city clerk a petition signed by not less than 17 and not more than 33 registered voters from the ward to be represented. The petition must be submitted to the city clerk no later than 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25.
So far, the only seat that is being challenged in the upcoming election is the first ward, where incumbent Bryan Elenbaas will face challenger Mark Lagerwey.
Incumbent Mayor Carla Filkins and incumbent third ward council member Robert Engels faced no challengers as of Wednesday.
