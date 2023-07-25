CADILLAC — Members of the Cadillac community have commented in recent weeks that it didn’t seem as though they were being heard.
This is something that Mayor Carla Filkins said she’s noticed during the last couple of public hearings held by council, and it doesn’t sit well with her.
“We’ve been hearing people say to us, ‘you’re not listening,’ and we say, ‘yes, we are listening,’” said Filkins, who on Monday pitched the idea of delaying votes on certain issues to give council more time to process information it receives from the public.
Filkins said this is something that is done in other municipalities, which is where she got the idea; she said she had a discussion with someone from another city where delaying the vote is something council does after every public hearing.
“It seemed like it worked really well for that community,” Filkins said.
The way it is now, Filkins said people don’t feel like they’re being heard because council sometimes votes against the wishes of all those who show up to provide feedback, mere moments after they’ve voiced their opinions.
While it’s the job of council members to sometimes make tough decisions that not everyone will agree with, giving them more time to process and mull over the feedback they receive would be beneficial, Filkins said.
Council member Stephen King agreed that having more time to consider issues would be helpful and added that it’s also important that council members have all the information on a proposal well in advance of the meeting, rather than being forced to make a decision on something after learning about it only a couple of days earlier.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said there’s no law or regulation that says council can’t wait to vote on an issue after hearing from the public, although he added there’s also the element of expeditiousness to consider, particularly for matters that are on a timeline, such as some economic development proposals. Peccia said the city is relatively quick when it comes to moving projects through the gears of government, which is something that developers appreciate.
Peccia said one idea would be to introduce proposals when council is scheduled to set their public hearings. This would involve inviting all the relevant experts involved in a proposal, and conduct a formal presentation earlier in the process. Peccia said introducing the proposal earlier would in effect create an additional public hearing on the matter, while also avoiding delays in the decision-making process.
City attorney Mike Homier said something that council members should keep in mind is that they always have the option to delay a vote, and doing so might be wise for contentious issues that elicit a lot of feedback from the community. For others matters that don’t attract much in the way of public comment, however, Homier said it would probably be more expeditious to vote immediately after the hearing rather than postponing the vote.
Filkins said that even with time-sensitive matters, council could always call a special meeting after the public hearing is held.
While no decision was made one way or the other regarding the voting process, Filkins commented that it was something she wanted to introduce to the rest of council in order to “start that discussion.”
