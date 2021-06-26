CADILLAC — Two Cadillac men were charged with assault offenses during the recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Jeffrey Kaii Carter, 27, was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation for his connection with an incident occurring on May 24 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum sentence on the offense to a potential life sentence if it is punishable by five years or more in prison.
Chad Daniel Foster Jr., 23, also was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation for his connection with the same incident occurring on May 24 in Cadillac.
If convicted, Carter faces a potential life sentence, while Foster Jr. faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Both Carter and Foster Jr. are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond for Carter while Foster Jr. was released on a personal recognizance bond. Probable cause conferences were scheduled on July 6.
