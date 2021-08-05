CADILLAC — Being a couple of days or weeks overdue on some library books shouldn’t be a reason never to return to the library.
Cadillac Wexford Public Library Director Tracy Logan-Walker said they know based on national studies that late fees motivate people not to come back to the library and in some cases, to not even return books or other checked-out materials.
“If you’re someone who has 10 kids books checked out and you’re 20 days overdue, what’s the motivation for bringing them back (if you have to pay exorbitant late fees)?” Logan-Walker said. “They feel like they’ve paid for them, so why not keep them? And for some families around here, they can’t afford to pay the fees ... There’s so much shame and embarrassment around that feeling.”
To remove that feeling and to spur people with outstanding late fees to get back into the library, the Cadillac Wexford Public Library and all its branches recently announced the elimination of late fees on overdue library materials beginning Sept. 1.
“The daily five cent charge per item will no longer be assessed to patrons who have overdue materials on their library accounts,” reads a press release issued by the library.
“This policy is being adopted as a means to promote and encourage library usage among community members and attract new patrons who may have yet to experience all the library has to offer. The elimination of late fees has become more common among libraries across the country and state in recent years, and the Cadillac Public Library looks forward to joining this growing movement. While current policies will remain in place for lost and damaged materials, the Cadillac Public Library hopes this new policy will further advance its vision of providing equal access to information while promoting lifetime learning.”
The elimination of late fees will go into effect at the libraries in Cadillac, Mesick, Manton and Buckley. They’ll also be forgiving past late fees, which amount to $2,451.25 over the last five years.
Logan-Walker said there is a misconception out there that the library receives most of its funding through late fees. They actually receive the majority of their funding through a millage, which is why eliminating late fees won’t make a huge difference on their bottom line and hopefully will lead to more patrons coming back to the library.
While late fees no longer will be applied, Logan-Walker said there still will be penalties for not returning books after the three-week checkout period, such as not being able to take advantage of other library services until they’re returned.
“We’ve found that withholding services is a much more effective way to motivate people (to return their books and other materials),” Logan-Walker said.
