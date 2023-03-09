CADILLAC — Since November, a group of Cadillac High School students has been prepping for a competition.
This competitive endeavor is not played on an athletic field or court but happens in a mock court. The mock trial program enables students to take on the roles of attorneys and witnesses and to compete against each other in real courtrooms, according to information from the Michigan Center for Civic Education. Students interpret legal documents, witness statements and take on roles and simulate a trial in real life and real time.
Teams also have to adjust to the strategies employed by the opposing side and mock trials draw upon historical events, trials of contemporary interest, school or classroom situations, or hypothetical and entertaining fact patterns to inspire students to think critically and creatively about the law.
The goals of the mock trial program are to educate students about the basis of the American judicial system and the mechanics of litigation. The program also serves to build bridges of mutual cooperation, respect and support between the educational communities, civic education communities and the legal profession, according to information from the Michigan Center for Civic Education.
Cadillac High School fielded its first mock trial team during the 2020-2021 school year and has continued to field a team since that time. While it started with six students, some of whom are on the team still, it has increased to nine. Those students include seniors Autumn Webster, Lucas Meyjes, Max McCumber and Bernardo Rojas, juniors Anna Elmore, Sophia Taylor and Hannah Kroes, sophomore Fred Santangelo and freshman Alycia Notarian.
There also is a team of coaches, including 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore, Corey Wiggins and Joanna Carey from the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office and Robert Champion, Stephanie Ruffulo and Arjay Schopierary from the Wexford-Missaukee Public Defender’s Office.
The fictitious criminal case for this year’s mock trial is the People of the State of Michigan vs. Lane Hill. The following case summary is provided as part of the mock trial packet on the Michigan Center for Civic Education website.
The case summary has the defendant, Lane Hill, charged with murdering their business partner, Zoe Caine, who had a gambling problem. Caine had been unlucky for some time.
Thinking her luck would change, Caine borrowed money frequently from a local loan shark, Lex Carbon. Caine’s luck didn’t change and, under pressure for payment from Carbon, Caine started stealing money from the shared business. With skyrocketing interest and continued gambling losses, Caine’s debt to the loan shark was still over $200,000, even after she had drained the business dry.
Carbon had already given Caine several physically violent “messages” indicating the debt was to be paid — “or else.” In the meantime, Hill hired an accountant to determine why the business was in the red. When Hill learned Caine had been stealing from their business and had driven it to the point of bankruptcy, Hill allegedly became enraged and threatened to kill Caine. A few days later, Caine was found dead. Through a Buy-Sell Agreement and life insurance policy, Hill would become $500,000 richer as a result of Caine’s death.
The case revolves around who murdered Caine.
A Saturday, the team will be competing at the Kent County Courthouse. The Cadillac team is one of about 50 teams from across the state competing in five regional events. Two teams from each region are invited to the state finals, according to Judge Elmore. The winner of the state competition then is invited to go to a national mock trial.
“I am very proud of the students and have seen a great deal of growth,” Judge Elmore said. “I hope some of the students consider a career in law. Regardless of whether they pursue a career in law, they still develop and take with them important transferable skills.”
With the program growing in terms of student numbers over the past few years, Judge Elmore said the Cadillac team has offered to host a regional competition for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. He said he is impressed with the program, and it provides a positive, encouraging and accepting learning environment for all students.
Since 1982, the Michigan Center for Civic Education promotes the development of engaged, responsible citizens through law-related and civic education. One of its programs is a state-wide mock trial competition for high school students. Elmore said mock trial helps the students learn skills in speaking, listening, collaboration, argument, confidence and civic self-efficacy.
