BIG RAPIDS — A 25-year-old Cadillac woman faced several drug-related and driving-related offenses during her recent arraignment in Mecosta County’s 77th District Court.
Danielle Wright was charged with operating under the influence of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine and jails prisoner possession of contraband, methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on March 16 in Big Rapids Township.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Wright is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a press release from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, it stated deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. 131 South near 13 Mile Road in Big Rapids Township for a report of a vehicle driving all over the roadway. The vehicle was located and police said it was stopped.
The driver, later identified as Wright, was arrested for suspicion of OWI, possession of methamphetamine and delivery of methamphetamine. Police said Wright also had her 2-year-old son with her in the vehicle who was unbuckled. The toddler was turned over to family members.
Police said while she was being booked into the Mecosta County Jail, Wright was found with a small baggie that contained suspected crystal methamphetamine inside the pocket of her sweatshirt.
Wright remained in police custody and had her bond set by the court at $50,000 cash or surety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.