CADILLAC — Cocktails-to-go are a go.
A new state law allows "drinks to go." It is an effort to help bars and restaurants stay afloat while customers practice social distancing meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Now Cadillac has adopted a resolution that will bring the practice to the city.
To comply with the state law, the City had to designate a "social district" and a "commons area" within that social district.
The social district the city selected includes businesses on the west side of Mitchell Street between Harris and Chapin Streets. That includes Clam Lake Beer, After 26 Depot Cafe, the Roaring 20s, among other businesses. It does not include Hermann's or the Raven, which are on the east side of Mitchell Street.
City staff would prefer to include the east side of Mitchell Street in the social district but can't, according to City Manager Marcus Peccia, based on the way the state law is written. Mitchell Street is under the state's control. City officials believe the social district can't cross the street.
Peccia said if the city receives clarification from the state that would allow the city to expand the social district to include those businesses, then they will do so via a city council meeting.
Within the social district, the "commons area" (a state term) includes by coincidence what is commonly known as the Cadillac Commons, including the splash pad, city park, and performing arts pavilion—all property owned by the city.
That property will be available to businesses to expand their outdoor seating, and will allow people to consume alcohol they purchased from those businesses.
In other words, you could have a rum-and-coke, legally, while sitting on a bench along the lake. But the booze will have to have been purchased from a business within the social district. You can't just take your cooler down to the park.
It's not automatic, either, that businesses will be able to start selling you cocktails-to-go-drink-in-the-commons; the businesses will have to get a social district permit first.
Peccia said he hoped city staff would have an application ready soon. Businesses will also need permission from the liquor control commission.
During Monday night's city council meeting, at which city council members approved the social district 3-to-1 (Elenbaas no; Schippers absent), Peccia said he could envision special events being held within the social district, such as a "Taste of Cadillac" or similar event, either regularly or monthly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.